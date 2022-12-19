Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA approval for high blood pressure drug 

English
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 2:31:46 PM IST (Published)

The drug will be distributed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, in the American market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Monday announced that it has received the final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, which are used for treating high blood pressure and chest pain.


The drug will be distributed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, in the American market.

The capsules are the generic version of Cardene 1 Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc.

The Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, market achieved annual sales of around USD 10.9 million, according to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending in October 2022.

Also Read: CNBC-TV18 accesses details of USFDA warning letter on Glenmark's Goa unit: Details here

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 178 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDAs pending approval with the US FDA.

The company last week entered into an agreement with J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to divest its cardiac brand, Razel (Rosuvastatin and combinations), in India and Nepal for an amount of Rs 313.7 crore.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma are trading 0.85 percent lower at Rs 414.25.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
