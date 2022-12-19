Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA approval for high blood pressure drug 

The drug will be distributed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, in the American market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Monday announced that it has received the final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, which are used for treating high blood pressure and chest pain.

The capsules are the generic version of Cardene 1 Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc.

The Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, market achieved annual sales of around USD 10.9 million, according to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending in October 2022.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 178 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDAs pending approval with the US FDA.