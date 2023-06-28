This technical analyst provides strong buy calls in pharmaceutical and hospitality sectors

Soni Patnaik of JM Financial Services has shared her expert analysis on the pharmaceutical and hospitality sectors. Highlighting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Indian Hotels as two promising investment opportunities, Patnaik based her recommendations on the strong rollovers and support levels exhibited by these stocks. Investors can consider taking advantage of Glenmark's notable rollover rate and Indian Hotels' impressive support levels to capitalize on the potential growth prospects in these sectors.

Soni Patnaik, from JM Financial Services, recently shared her insights on the Indian stock market during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Patnaik discussed the pharmaceutical sector, highlighting the strong rollovers and potential investment opportunities. Additionally, she provided specific buy recommendations for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Indian Hotels, citing their robust performance and anticipated growth. Live TV Loading...

Patnaik expressed her confidence in the pharmaceutical sector, emphasizing the strong rollovers that she had observed. One of her top recommendations within this sector is Glenmark Pharmaceuticals , which has displayed an impressive 82 percent rollover rate. Currently, the stock is securely supported at the Rs 640-645 level. Patnaik believes that from its current levels, Glenmark has the potential to reach the Rs 720-740 range, indicating a significant upward movement.