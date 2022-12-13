Glenmark will maintain comfortable leverage headroom despite regulatory hurdles, Fitch Ratings says

Fitch has a BB rating on Glenmark with a stable outlook.

Glenmark Pharma's geographical diversification, focus on optimising R&D spending will support the company's profitability, according to Fitch Ratings. The agency believes that the drugmaker will manage to maintain comfortable leverage headroom, despite the adverse regulatory developments recently.

Fitch says that US sales from the Baddi plant comprise of only 1-2 percent of Glenmark's consolidated revenue for the financial year 2022, adding that the warning letter does not restrict the sale of products already approved. The Goa plant accounts for a sizeable portion of Glenmark's US sales.

However, the ratings agency noted that the regulatory actions will delay approval of new products filed from Glenmark Pharma’s affected plants. Nonetheless, a moderate number of unapproved product filings from the two plants and other mitigation options available with Glenmark to avoid significant approval delays will help prevent a sharp decline in US sales and margins, it added.

Glenmark's consolidated EBITDA net leverage, after proportionally including its 82.8 percent subsidiary - Glenmark Life, stood at 1.2x in the previous financial year, compared to the 3x level at which Fitch would term it "negative rating action." While the agency expects Glenmark to maintain its high rating headroom, any adverse regulatory developments with a more direct impact can reduce the same.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma ended 2.1 percent higher at Rs 433.85.