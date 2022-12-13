Glenmark will maintain comfortable leverage headroom despite regulatory hurdles, Fitch Ratings says

English
Terms and Conditions

market News

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 13, 2022 3:31:28 PM IST (Published)

Fitch has a BB rating on Glenmark with a stable outlook.

Glenmark Pharma's geographical diversification, focus on optimising R&D spending will support the company's profitability, according to Fitch Ratings. The agency believes that the drugmaker will manage to maintain comfortable leverage headroom, despite the adverse regulatory developments recently.


Fitch has a BB rating on Glenmark with a stable outlook.
Glenmark's Goa unit was investigated by the USFDA from May 12-20, 2022 and was placed under an Official Action Indicated (OAI) status in August. A warning letter was issued by the regulator last month for the same facility.
In October, Glenmark's Baddi unit was placed under an import alert by the US drug regulator. In other words, the company cannot send any products made out of this facility to the US. The Baddi unit had been issued a warning letter by the USFDA in October 2019.
Fitch says that US sales from the Baddi plant comprise of only 1-2 percent of Glenmark's consolidated revenue for the financial year 2022, adding that the warning letter does not restrict the sale of products already approved. The Goa plant accounts for a sizeable portion of Glenmark's US sales.

However, the ratings agency noted that the regulatory actions will delay approval of new products filed from Glenmark Pharma’s affected plants. Nonetheless, a moderate number of unapproved product filings from the two plants and other mitigation options available with Glenmark to avoid significant approval delays will help prevent a sharp decline in US sales and margins, it added.

Glenmark's consolidated EBITDA net leverage, after proportionally including its 82.8 percent subsidiary - Glenmark Life, stood at 1.2x in the previous financial year, compared to the 3x level at which Fitch would term it "negative rating action." While the agency expects Glenmark to maintain its high rating headroom, any adverse regulatory developments with a more direct impact can reduce the same.
Shares of Glenmark Pharma ended 2.1 percent higher at Rs 433.85.
