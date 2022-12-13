Glenmark will maintain comfortable leverage headroom despite regulatory hurdles, Fitch Ratings says

Fitch has a BB rating on Glenmark with a stable outlook.
Glenmark Pharma's geographical diversification, focus on optimising R&D spending will support the company's profitability, according to Fitch Ratings. The agency believes that the drugmaker will manage to maintain comfortable leverage headroom, despite the adverse regulatory developments recently.
However, the ratings agency noted that the regulatory actions will delay approval of new products filed from Glenmark Pharma’s affected plants. Nonetheless, a moderate number of unapproved product filings from the two plants and other mitigation options available with Glenmark to avoid significant approval delays will help prevent a sharp decline in US sales and margins, it added.