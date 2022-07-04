Glenmark Pharma falls after US drug regulator's inspection reveals non-compliance with norms

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares fell nearly 2 percent on Monday after the company on Friday announced that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with one observation to its formulation manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, after an inspection.

The stock closed 1.52 percent lower at Rs 388 per share on the BSE.

According to the USFDA, Form 483 is issued to the management of a firm that is being inspected. Upon completion of the inspection, the FDA's investigators issue the report if they have observed any conditions that might constitute violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related US laws.

The inspection was conducted between June 27, 2022 and July 1, 2022.

Glenmark's Aurangabad site manufactures formulations (Oral Solid Dosages, inhalers, and foams). A total of 30 acres in land are allotted to this plant, which serves both domestic and international markets.

"The company is committed to undertaking all necessary steps required to address their observation at the earliest. We are also committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe," the company said in a BSE filing.

The USFDA inspection has impacted the company’s performance significantly in the stock market. Last month, on June 13, the company’s stock touched a 52-week low when the news about USFDA beginning inspection on the company’s plant started surfacing.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global pharma company with a presence across specialty, generics, and Over-the-Counter (OTC) businesses.