Glenmark Life Sciences, Rolex Rings IPOs: Here's how to check share allotment

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO and Rolex Rings IPO received an overwhelming response from the markets recently and now all eyes are set on the share allotment dates of these two public issues. While Glenmark Life Sciences is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment today i.e. August 3, Rolex Rings IPO allotment may be finalised on August 4.

The IPO share allocation of both issues can be checked on the BSE's website. Alternatively, users can also check the allotment status of both on the IPO register's website.

Here are the steps to check Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings IPO allotment status via BSE:

Step 1:

Visit the official BSE website and select 'Equity'. From the dropdown, select 'Glenmark Life Sciences ‘or 'Rolex Rings'.

Step 2: Input the application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Step 3: Now, click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify and click ‘Search’. This will show the status of the application.

Here are the steps to check Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings allotment status via registrar’s website - KFin Technologies Private Limited and Link Intime respectively:

Step 1: Visit the web portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited and select the IPO in dropbox for Glenmark Life Sciences and Link Intime for Rolex Rings

Step 2: Select IPO Name and fill in details such as PAN number, application number, or DP ID

Step 3: Click on the 'Search' Button and check allotment on the screen.

The initial public offering of Glenmark Life Sciences was subscribed 44.17 times on the closing day of its subscription. The Rs 1,513.6 crore IPO received bids for 66,33,24,160 shares against 1,50,18,279 shares on offer, according to NSE data. On the other hand, Rolex Rings initial public offer was subscribed 130.44 times on the last day of its subscription. The Rs 731 crore IPO received bids for 74,16,00,096 shares against 56,85,556 shares on offer, as per data available with NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.