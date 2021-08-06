Glenmark Life Sciences lists at Rs 750 on NSE at a premium of 4%

Glenmark Life Sciences received a lukewarm response from investors as its shares made a tepid market debut on Friday. The scrip listed on NSE at Rs 750 per share, a premium of 4.17 percent over its issue price of Rs 720.

On BSE, it is listed at Rs 751.10, 4.32 percent over its issue price. It touched a high of Rs 800 and a low of Rs 737 on the exchanges.

The stock climbed nearly seven percent within a few minutes of opening to Rs 768.75. At 11 am, it was trading at Rs 773.55.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the company had received a strong response from investors. It was subscribed 44.17 times on the closing day . But the final listing of shares was tepid in the backdrop of an IPO frenzy where scrips are getting listed on exchanges at high premiums.

Glenmark Life Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in several areas. These APIs are high-value and non-commoditised in chronic therapeutic areas.

APIs are ingredients in a drug or pesticide that are biologically active. The company manufactures and sells APIs for gastro-intestinal disorders, anti-infectives, and other therapeutic areas.

The issue consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 63 lakh shares by its parent company.

The brokerages had assigned a subscribe rating to the issue on the backs of a strong business growth outlook and almost stable operating margins.