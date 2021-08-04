Glenmark Life Sciences IPO share allotment finalised; here's how to check status

Glenmark Life Sciences, the manufacturer of high-value active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), has finalised the initial public offering (IPO) share allotment.

The IPO of Glenmark Life Sciences was subscribed 44.17 times during July 27-29. The Rs 1,513.6 crore IPO received bids for 66,33,24,160 shares against 1,50,18,279 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The IPO share allocation of the issue can be checked on the BSE's website. Alternatively, users can check the allotment status on the IPO register's website.

Here are the steps to check Glenmark Life Sciences allotment status via BSE:

Step 1:

Visit the official BSE website and select 'Equity'. From the dropdown, select 'Glenmark Life Sciences'

Step 2: Input the application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Step 3: Now, click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify and click ‘Search’. This will show the status of the application.

Here are the steps to check Glenmark Life Sciences allotment status via the registrar’s website - KFin Technologies Private Limited:

Step 1: Visit the web portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited and select the IPO in dropbox for Glenmark Life Sciences

Step 2: Select IPO Name and fill in details such as PAN number, application number, or DP ID

Step 3: Click on the 'Search' Button and check allotment on the screen.