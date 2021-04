Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary, Glenmark Life Sciences filed IPO papers on April 16 with the Securities Exchange Board of India to start the process for its public listing.

Glenmark Life Sciences is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceutical and is involved in the rapidly growing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) sector.

The company filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the oversight and regulatory body on Friday to start the process for its IPO. The company plans to raise at least Rs 1,160 crore via fresh issues and is selling 7.3 lakh equity shares of Rs. 2 each. Depending on the final valuation the price of those equity shares could be much higher than the initial offering.

According to the DRHP papers, the legal firms Trilegal and S&R Associates will be functioning as legal advisors. Investment bankers from Kotak Mahindra Capital, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, DAM Capital, SBI Capital and BoB Capital will be working with Glenmark Life Sciences and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on the IPO as well.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals intends to leverage the increasing value of GLS in a segment that is showing steady growth, something that investors who want to stick to just the API segment will be eager to capitalise on. The proceeds from the IPO will also help in reducing the increasing debt on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals which stood at Rs 3,600 crore, according to the latest reports.

A statement from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals confirming the move read, “We wish to inform you that Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, has today, i.e. on April 16, 2021, filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offer, comprising of a fresh issue of up to Rs 11,600 million and an offer for sale of up to 7,305,245 equity shares of Rs 2 each of Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited."

Glenmark Life Sciences saw an increase of nearly 23 percent in revenue in the financial quarter that ended in December 2020. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had intended to sell off a minority stake in GLS to private equity holders just two years ago.

Now the firm said in a recent results announcement that GLS is continuing to look for opportunities to grow, filing 10-12 drug master files in the last quarter of the financial year.