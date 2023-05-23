By Meghna Sen

The stock of Gland Pharma has recovered in today's session after seeing a severe sell-off in the previous three sessions. The shares have declined more than 16 percent to settle at Rs 893.50 on Monday. This was in addition to 20 percent drop in the previous session, as the company's fourth quarter profit tumbled 72 percent on-year due to soft demand production shutdown at one of its facilities in Telangana

Shares of Hyderabad-based drugmaker Gland Pharma jumped nearly 10 percent in Tuesday's opening trade after three straight sessions of losses amid reports of a bulk deal. Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold as many as 9,60,271 shares of the company at a weighted average price of Rs 930.69 apiece on the NSE, worth Rs 89.37 crore, according to the bulk deals data from Monday. The buyer could not be ascertained.

Morgan Stanley was not among shareholders with more than 1 percent stake in the drug maker as on March 31, 2023. Foreign portfolio investors owned about 4.33 percent stake in Gland Pharma at the end of the March 2023 quarter, as per the shareholding data available with stock exchanges . The selling by Morgan Stanley was seen amid a selloff in Gland Pharma shares where the scrip has lost one-third of its market value.