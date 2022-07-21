Shares of Gland Pharma plunged over 10 percent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,232 after the company posted a 35 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, due to lower operational income.

At 10:00 am, Gland Pharma shares were trading at Rs 2,319.15, down 154.15 points, or 6.23 percent lower at the BSE.

The profit after tax (PAT) margin went down from 29 percent in Q1FY22 to 25 percent in the June quarter. PAT margin is important as it informs investors of the percentage of money the company earns per rupee of revenue.

The stock has corrected close to 31 percent in the past three months, as compared to a 3 percent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock has plunged 49 percent from its all-time high level of Rs 4,350, touched on August 12, 2021.

The Hyderabad-based pharma company’s revenue from operations declined 26 percent YoY to Rs 857 crore from Rs 1,154 crore. Gland Pharma recorded a higher revenue last year due to Covid-19 related product sales.

India sales were lower as compared to Q1 FY22 because of higher base due to Covid products like Remdesivir and Enoxaparin Injection in that quarter, said Gland Pharma.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization or the EBITDA margin - a measure of a company's overall financial performance - in the June quarter declined 38 percent as compared to the same period last year.

According to Gland Pharma, the continued supply disruption, cost escalation, and the company's decision to shut down two of its manufacturing lines for productivity improvement have affected the business for the quarter.

“While market demand for our products remained strong, continuing supply disruptions in the midst of challenging macro environment has impacted our growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2023,” said Srinivas Sadu, MD & CEO of Gland Pharma in the filling.

What do analysts say?

Brokerage firm Jefferies, however, has a 'buy' rating on the stock of Gland Pharma after the management reiterated that demand remains intact. However, it cut its target price to Rs 2,916 as compared to Rs 3,876.

Jefferies said that the production line shutdown for debottlenecking further led to missed opportunities.

Last month brokerage firm CLSA India initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating on the expectation that the company will benefit from the increasing shift of research and development outsourcing by western drug giants out of China.

