GIFT Nifty starts trading today: Here's All You Need To Know

By Yash Jain  Jul 3, 2023 6:27:40 AM IST (Updated)

Starting today, the GIFT Nifty will have two sessions of trading. The first one will start at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), and continue till 3:40 PM IST. The second session will begin from 5 PM IST and continue till 2:45 AM IST.

An age old practice of referring to the Singapore Stock Exchange or SGX Nifty to gauge the opening cues for Indian equities will change starting today as it will be rebranded as GIFT Nifty. All derivative contracts worth $7.5 billion, which were earlier traded in Singapore, will shift to India's GIFT City.

The rebranding exercise will take place under a formal agreement between the NSE International Financial Services Centre, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE and the Singapore Stock Exchange.
