GIFT Nifty clocks an all-time high single-day turnover of $12.39 billion

GIFT Nifty derivatives on NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) witnessed a record single-day trading activity of more than 3.14 lakh contracts with a turnover of $12.39 billion on Tuesday, July 25. Traded contract volume and turnover value witness a significant growth of over 838 percent and 924 percent, respectively, compared to the first day full-scale operations volume of 33,570 contracts with turnover of $1.21 billion.

On Monday, GIFT Nifty derivatives on NSE IX registered an average daily turnover of $8.5 billion.

Interestingly, trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of full-scale operation of NSE IX-SGX GIFT Connect (The Connect) from SGX to NSE IX on July 3.

Since the first day of full-scale operations of the Connect, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of 11,09,115 contracts with total cumulative turnover of $42.89 billion.

These volumes demonstrate the growing participation from international investors and attractiveness of this Connect arrangement, stated a release from the bourse.

GIFT Nifty offers access to GIFT Nifty 50, GIFT Nifty Bank, GIFT Nifty Financial Services, and GIFT Nifty IT derivative contracts on NSE IX. These contracts are accessible for almost 21 hours, which overlaps Asia, Europe, and US trading hours.

GIFT Nifty offers a single pool of liquidity and venue to access dollar-denominated Nifty derivatives at NSE IX.

NSE IX is an international multi assets exchange set up at GIFT City in June 2017, and is recognised by International Financial Services Centre Authority.

NSE IX provides a diversified portfolio of products including Indian single stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, commodity derivatives and global stocks.

GIFT Nifty opens in two sessions, from 6:30 am to 3:40 pm and then again from 4:35 pm to 2:45 am in the second session.

"GIFT Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market, has witnessed a strong participation from international market participants. We express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support since the commencement of full-scale operations," the exchange said in a statement.