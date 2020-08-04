Market Getting up to speed with the essentials of index construction Updated : August 04, 2020 12:33 PM IST Indices offer a wide range of options whereby their calculation methods might vary. There can be restrictions placed in the index where certain constituents are assigned a minimum or maximum weight The key concept to understand index calculation would be the index divisor. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply