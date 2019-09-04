Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

Geojit Financial Services has retained its 'buy' rating on Piramal Enterprises with the brokerage setting long-term target price at Rs 2,119 apiece with an upside potential of 12 percent.

Piramal Enterprises shares quoted at Rs 1942.90, down 1.30 percent on the NSE at 11.55 am on Wednesday. The stock has corrected by 4.5 percent in the last two days with the scrip touching an intra-day low of Rs 1927.55, falling over 2 percent.

The stock has corrected over 35 percent in the last one year, but the 10-year return on the stock is over 505 percent.

Piramal Enterprises, on July 30, posted 21 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 461 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 382 crore in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose 21 percent to Rs 3,506 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 2,902 crore in June quarter 2018-19, Piramal Enterprises said in a statement.

"Despite liquidity tightening in the NBFC space and overall slowdown across sectors, we have consistently delivered over 20 percent growth in both revenues and net profits for the last 16 consecutive quarters," Piramal Enterprises chairman Ajay Piramal said.

In the past few months, the company has further strengthened its financial services business on both assets and liabilities side, he added.

"We are now committing to bring in Rs 8,000-10,000 crore of equity in our financial services business during this financial year to leverage the significant growth and consolidation opportunities that are emerging in the NBFC sector," Piramal said.

"We believe the ongoing growth momentum will continue to support the upside potential for the company. We value the stock using (SOTP) valuation methodology (based on P/B for Financials and P/E multiples for other businesses) and rate it a BUY with a price target of Rs. 2,119," Analysts at Geojit Financial Services Ltd said in a research report on August 29.

Incorporated in 1947, Piramal Enterprises has a market capitalisation of Rs 35,120 crore. The diversified global conglomerate has a presence across various sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, drug discovery, healthcare information management, financial services and real estate.