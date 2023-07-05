Genus Power shares rise 13% as it partners with GIC affiliate to fund smart metering projects

The business opportunity could be up to 30 million smart meters, said Jitendra Agarwal of Genus Power. The stock has rallied 41 percent in the last five trading sessions while it was up 70 percent in a month

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd rallied 13 percent in Wednesday's trade as the meter manufacturer has signed agreements for setting up a platform to fund smart metering projects with an affiliate of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC at an initial commitment of $2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore approximately.

At 9:37 am, the scrip was trading 18.35 percent higher at Rs 166.75 apiece on the NSE. Genus Power shares have rallied 41 percent in the last five trading sessions while it was up 70 percent in a month.

Genus Power would be the exclusive supplier to the platform for smart meters and associated services, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Post the deal, GIC will acquire 74 percent stake in Genus Power & Infrastructure’s new smart metering solutions venture while Genus will hold a 26 percent stake in the partnership.

Additionally, GIC will also invest Rs 519 crore through its Chiswick Investment in Genus Power by way of a preferential allotment of warrants, which will constitute 15 percent of the paid-up share capital of Genus Power on a fully diluted/as converted basis.

According to Genus Power, the funding represents the largest transaction in the smart metering space in India.

The GIC investment attests to the strong prospects of smart metering space, its manufacturing prowess and execution track record, said Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Genus Power.

Genus Power has proven capacity to deliver next generation smart meters and related solutions and this investment will further strengthen it, said Raj Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Genus Power.

Ang Eng Seng, Chief Investment Officer, Infrastructure at GIC said this investment in Genus Power will help create a new platform that supports the targeted rollout of smart meters.

The Centre has been pushing for the implementation of smart meters and last year it launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of power distribution companies.

The Central government plans to install 250 million meters by 2025 at an investment of $30 billion by 2025, Genus said, citing the business potential for the platform.