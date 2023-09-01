Genus Power shares hit 5% upper circuit on bagging Rs 2,247 crore order

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd surged five percent on Friday after the company's subsidiary bagged a new order worth Rs 2,247.37 crore for deploying smart meters.

The small-cap stock has hit a five percent upper circuit to Rs 271.6 on the BSE.

With today's gain, the company's shares have reached closer to its last 52-week high of Rs 277 on BSE. Now, the Genus Power commands a market capitalisation of close to Rs 7,000 crore.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, Genus Power said its subsidiary has received a letter of award for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs).

The order includes the design of the Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation and commissioning with FMS of 24.18 lakh smart prepaid meters and system meters.

The leading electric meter manufacturer expects a robust surge in order volumes to continue during the upcoming quarters of the current fiscal year 2024 as several State Electricity Boards (SEBs) have begun the bidding process for the procurement of smart meters.

"We are delighted to announce the win of yet another major order for smart meters. This is the third such order in the last two months," Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructures, said.

With this, the company's total order book now stands at around Rs11,000 crore.