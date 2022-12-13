General Atlantic and Kotak backed KFin Tech likely to float IPO on December 19

Earlier in November, KFin Technologies received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 2,400 crore. The financial services platform had filed preliminary IPO papers with the market regulator in March this year.

The financial services company is likely to launch its Initial Public Offer (IPO) on December 19, Moneycontrol has reported. “The plan is for the anchor book to open on December 16 with the issue launch likely between December 19 and December 21 for public investors," Moneycontrol quoted one of the sources.

Another person told Moneycontrol that the firm is targeting a valuation of around Rs 6,300 crore for the proposed IPO.

Earlier in November, KFin Technologies received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 2,400 crore. The financial services platform had filed preliminary IPO papers with the market regulator in March this year.

According to the company's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the IPO will be entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, all the proceeds will go to the promoter.

The financial services company is majority owned by funds managed by General Atlantic, a leading global private equity investor, which holds a 74.9 percent stake in the company. Last year, Kotak Mahindra Bank had acquired a nearly 10 percent stake in the company.

KFin is the country's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds based on the number of asset management company (AMC) clients serviced as on January 31, 2022. The firm provides services to 25 out of 42 AMCs in India, representing 60 per cent market share.

ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, IIFL Securities and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE as well as NSE.