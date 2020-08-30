Economy GDP numbers, auto sales data fresh triggers for stock market this week: Analysts Updated : August 30, 2020 12:49 PM IST The Indian market last week showed a stellar performance, with the BSE Sensex gaining 1,032 points and the NSE Nifty adding 276 points. The investor focus will also remain on global market trends and COVID-19 updates like the number of infection cases and news related to the progress of vaccines. The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the infrastructure output data for July and the GDP number for the April-June quarter on Monday. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply