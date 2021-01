The much talked about GameStop stock on NYSE has given up its premarket gains and turned negative falling as much as 14 percent.

In premarket, the stock touched $500 briefly. It is noteworthy that the stock was worth $40 a piece only a couple of weeks ago. The stock has rallied 130 percent on Wednesday pushing its week-to-date gains to 466 percent.

GameStop is a videogame hardware and software company and was doing badly on the stock exchanges before the pandemic and did disastrously through 2020.

So why the rally? Well, a section of retail day traders who frequently populate Reddit boards, decided so. This was because a couple of hedge funds revealed they were short on the stock to the tune of $55 million: that is they would profit from a fall in its price.

The rally in these shares—as much as 800 percent in the case of GameStop—has resulted in severe financial losses to many reputed money managers, who short-sold the stocks thinking they were overpriced.

Trading in GameStop stock was halted for volatility nine times on Monday and five times on Tuesday.