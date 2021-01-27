Market A bunch of Reddit traders sent a gaming stock up 670%... because they could Updated : January 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST Redditors decided to take “GameStop to the moon” by going against Melvin and other short-sellers. The stock has surged more than 670 percent thence — from $19 on January 12 to $147.98 in the last trading session — initiating a short squeeze. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply