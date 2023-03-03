PNGRB proposes 41% increase in unified pipeline tariff for GAIL - shares rise

The proposed tariff by PNGRB is in line with street expectations as analysts were expecting a 40 percent increase in unified tariffs.

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. jumped nearly 3 percent on Friday after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) proposed a 41 percent increase in average tariff across all pipelines for the state-owned gas utility.

The state-owned natural gas distribution company recently proposed an integrated tariff encompassing most key gas transmission pipelines in its network, which could result in an overall 70 percent increase in pipeline tariffs.

The oil sector regulator, PNGRB, however on Wednesday proposed a 41 percent increase in unified pipeline tariff at $60.92/mmbtu, which is lower than the tariff proposed by GAIL.

PNGRB has sought comments from stakeholders on the proposed tariffs by March 15. An open house meeting will be held on March 6 on the proposed rates.

The proposed tariff by PNGRB is in line with street expectations as analysts were expecting a 40 percent increase in unified tariffs.

Brokerage CLSA recently upgraded the Earnings Per Share (EPS) forecast for GAIL by 14 percent for the fiscal year 2025 factoring in a 40 percent increase in tariffs.

Morgan Stanley believes that PNGRB’s tariff proposals, if approved, would imply a 25 percent increase in transmission revenues of GAIL.

EPS will be positively impacted by 12-14 percent, the firm said in a note.

GAIL (India) Ltd. reported a 90 percent decline in net profit to Rs 397.59 crore in the December quarter compared with Rs 3,800.09 crore a year ago due to losses in the petrochemical and natural gas marketing business.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 35,939.96 crore from Rs 26,175.60 crore a year ago. Also, all the segments of the company reported an operating loss during the December quarter.

Shares of GAIL have gained 14 percent over the last month and are trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 115. The stock is trading 3 percent higher at Rs 106.