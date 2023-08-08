This will result in reduction of contingent liability by Rs 934.01 crore, GAIL said in a regulatory filing today. The stock surged 2 percent following the announcement. At 1:30 pm, the scrip was trading 1.44 percent higher at Rs 115.90 apiece on the NSE.

State-controlled GAIL has said that Pune Commissioner (Appeals) dropped the entire customs duty demand of Rs 934 crore with a direction to assessing authority to re-assess the Bill of Entries considering the exemption of Special Additional Duty (SAD) on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and levying custom duty on the final invoice value instead of Bill of Lading quantity.

The customs authority in Pune had demanded Rs 934 crore from GAIL for September 2017-March 2022. "Customs Authority, Dapoli vide orders dated 29.03.2023 had confirmed demand of Rs 934.01 crore including penalty and interest, on account of SAD and custom duty on differential quantity, while finalizing provisionally assessed Bill of Entries in respect of import of LNG by company during Sept'2017 to Mar'2022 at Dabhol Port, Ratnagiri."

"GAIL has preferred appeal before Commissioner (Appeals) Pune, against the aforesaid orders," the company said in a statement.

