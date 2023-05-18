GAIL Q4 Results: Profit slumps 78% on-year on higher expenses; stock cracks 5%

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd slipped nearly 5 percent in Thursday's intra-day trade after disappointing numbers. The stock has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index so far this year, rising by 14 percent

GAIL (India) Ltd, the country's largest gas distributor, reported an almost 78 percent year-on-year slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by higher expenses and operationally weak quarter. The state-owned gas company's standalone profit tumbled to Rs 603 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023 from Rs 2,683 crore a year earlier. That compares with the Rs 1,043-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by CNBC-TV18.

GAIL's revenue from operations jumped 22 percent to Rs 32,858 crore from Rs 26,968 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll expected the company's revenue to be flat, and profit and margin to improve, aided by a low base in the December quarter.

On a sequential basis, the profit surged 145.6 percent while the revenue slipped 7.12 percent.

The company's Ebitda or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came in at Rs 307 crore, up 17.6 percent sequentially, while margins rose by 20 basis points to 0.9 percent as against 0.7 percent in the December quarter.

Petrochemical segment continues to report a loss which has expanded. Peers such as IOC and RIL have seen improvement in the petchem segment.

Total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 33,875.39 crore, down 6 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 23.6 percent from Rs 27,391.71 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, total expenses came in at Rs 33,284 crore as compared to Rs 23,846 crore in the year-ago period.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 0.92 at the end of the March 2023 quarter against 0.37 in the December quarter and 4.03 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

