English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsGAIL Q4 Results: Profit slumps 78% on year on higher expenses; stock cracks 5%

GAIL Q4 Results: Profit slumps 78% on-year on higher expenses; stock cracks 5%

GAIL Q4 Results: Profit slumps 78% on-year on higher expenses; stock cracks 5%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 18, 2023 2:54:33 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd slipped nearly 5 percent in Thursday's intra-day trade after disappointing numbers. The stock has outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index so far this year, rising by 14 percent

GAIL (India) Ltd, the country's largest gas distributor, reported an almost 78 percent year-on-year slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by higher expenses and operationally weak quarter. The state-owned gas company's standalone profit tumbled to Rs 603 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023 from Rs 2,683 crore a year earlier. That compares with the Rs 1,043-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by CNBC-TV18.

Live Tv

Loading...

GAIL's revenue from operations jumped 22 percent to Rs 32,858 crore from Rs 26,968 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll expected the company's revenue to be flat, and profit and margin to improve, aided by a low base in the December quarter.
ALSO READ: Zydus Lifesciences misses profit view in Q4; declares 600% dividend payout
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X