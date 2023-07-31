GAIL Q1 profit at Rs 1,412 crore, misses estimates; EBITDA margin improves

GAIL Q1 results: The profit figure was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 1,655 crore. In the June quarter, operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,432.6 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded 660 basis points on-year to 7.5 percent.

State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday reported a 51.5 percent year-on-year decline in its June quarter standalone net profit at Rs 1,412 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,915 crore for the year-ago period.

The profit figure was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 1,655 crore.

On a sequential basis, the profit shot up by 134 percent from Rs 603.52 crore net earnings in the March quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY23).

The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 32,227.47 crore, compared to Rs 37,572.14 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a decline of 14.22 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts expected the revenue to be Rs 31,949 crore.

O n a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue from operations was down 1.91 percent from Rs 32,858.20 crore in Q4 of FY23.

In the June quarter, operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,432.6 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded 660 basis points on-year to 7.5 percent.

Shares of Gail (India) Ltd were trading 2 percent higher at Rs 119.85 apiece in Monday's late afternoon deals. The stock rallied in early trade today after foreign brokerage UBS double-upgraded GAIL to 'Buy' from 'Sell' while raising its target price on the counter to Rs 150 from Rs 80 earlier.

According to UBS, GAIL shares are trading at a 50 percent discount to historical averages and that the consensus is yet to fully appreciate the upside to realised tariffs, the scope of India's improving gas demand and GAIL's pipeline expansion.

The above factors, as per the brokerage, could trigger a series of margin-led consensus earnings upgrades for the stock.

UBS said its FY24-26 standalone Ebitda estimate for UBS is 21-29 percent, which is ahead of consensus.