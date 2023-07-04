Grasim, MGL, SAIL, BoB, HUL, ONGC and GAIL are among the top stocks to buy today, say analysts

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these stock recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Grasim. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,777 for an upside target of Rs 1,840. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

His second buy recommendation is on Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL). He advises this with a stop loss of Rs 1,060 for a price target of Rs 1,125. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 91 and a stop loss of Rs 86. The stock has gained over 4 percent in the last month.

The final buy call from Thakkar is on Bank of Baroda (BoB). He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 195 for a target of Rs 210. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Ramco Cements. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 910. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

Jubilant Foodworks is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 489. The stock was up more than 2 percent over the last one month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on SBI Cards. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 871. Shares are down more than 8 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,650. Shares of HUL have remained flat over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss of Rs 158 and a price target of Rs 170 on the upside. shares have gained more than 3 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 103 and a target of Rs 112. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.