Grasim, MGL, SAIL, BoB, HUL, ONGC and GAIL are among the top stocks to buy today, say analysts

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Grasim. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,777 for an upside target of Rs 1,840. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

His second buy recommendation is on Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL). He advises this with a stop loss of Rs 1,060 for a price target of Rs 1,125. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.