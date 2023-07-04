CNBC TV18
Grasim, MGL, SAIL, BoB, HUL, ONGC and GAIL are among the top stocks to buy today, say analysts

Grasim, MGL, SAIL, BoB, HUL, ONGC and GAIL are among the top stocks to buy today, say analysts

By Prashant Nair   | Reema Tendulkar  Jul 4, 2023 9:32:56 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these stock recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Grasim. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,777 for an upside target of Rs 1,840. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.
His second buy recommendation is on Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL). He advises this with a stop loss of Rs 1,060 for a price target of Rs 1,125. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.
