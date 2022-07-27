Gail India board approves bonus share issue in 1:2 ratio

Gail India's board of directors have announced a bonus issue on its equity shares. During the company's board meeting on Wednesday, the board recommended issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2.

As per the ratio, a shareholder will receive one new equity share of Rs 10 each as a bonus for every two existing equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up.

The bonus issue is now subject to the shareholders' approval. They are expected to meet on August 26 at the 38th annual general meeting of the company. Additionally, the shareholders will consider a final dividend of 10 percent (Re 1 per equity share).

Also read: GAIL India board meet to consider bonus share issuance cheers investors

Shares of Gail India closed at Rs 146.75, an up of 1.95 percent from the previous close on the BSE. The company's market valuation is more than Rs 64,000 crore.

August 2 has been fixed as the date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend, the company said in the exchange filing.

What is a bonus share?

Bonus share is an offer of free additional shares to existing shareholders. Companies low on cash may issue bonus shares rather than cash dividends to provide shareholders income.

“Because issuing bonus shares increases the issued share capital of the company, the company is perceived as being bigger than it really is, making it more attractive to investors. In addition, increasing the number of outstanding shares decreases the stock price, making the stock more affordable for retail investors,” according to Investopedia.

The largest natural gas firm in India, GAIL (India) works in the trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, and other areas along the natural gas value chain.

As of June 30, 2022, the company has 7,75,601 shareholders and 4,38,33,99,762 fully paid-up equity shares. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is in charge of overseeing operations for Gail India.