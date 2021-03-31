  • SENSEX
FY21 wrap: Indian markets see best performance in decade; only 1 Nifty stock in red

Updated : March 31, 2021 11:40 AM IST

Benchmark Nifty rose over 71 percent in FY21 so far while Sensex rallied over 68 percent during this period.
FY21 has been the best year for the Indian markets since FY10 when Nifty rose nearly 74 percent.
On the Nifty50 index, only 1 stock - Coal India, has given negative returns while the remaining 49 are in the green for the period.
Published : March 31, 2021 11:40 AM IST

