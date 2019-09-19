#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
FY20 could be the worst year for FMCG companies in 15 years, warns Credit Suisse

Updated : September 19, 2019 01:40 PM IST

Global brokerage Credit Suisse believes that FY20 is likely to be the year of worst revenue growth for the Indian FMCG sector in 15 years
The brokerage expects 2Q and 3Q FY20 to see a further slowdown in revenue growth to 5 percent.
The few companies which can grow faster than their past three years average and faster than peers in their categories are Nestle, Dabur, and Colgate, it said.
