Stocks are under the F&O ban for trade today include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Punjab National Bank

As many as seven stocks — Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BALRAMCHIN), Delta Corp Ltd (DELTACORP), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), LIC Housing Finance (LICHSGFIN), Manappuram Finance (MANAPPURAM), and Punjab National Bank (PNB) — are under the F&O ban for trade on Thursday. The banned stocks, however, will be available for trading in the cash market.

The Future & Options (F&O) contracts of any stock enter the ban period when the open interest (OI) on it crosses 95 percent of the market-wide positions limits or MWPL. The ban on it is reversed only if the OI falls below 80 percent.

Traders who trade in indices do not encounter a situation of security ban.

According to data from Trendlyne, the MWPL for Aditya Birla Fashion stood at 92.8 percent today with OI reported by Trendlyne at 28.5 million. It was down 1.1 percent from the previous session. The stock was trading at Rs 193.75 on Thursday, down 0.67 percent from the previous closing price.

The MWPL for Balrampur Chini Mills stood at 92.0 percent today with OI reported by Trendlyne at 7.5 million. It was down 1.2 percent from the previous session. The stock was trading at Rs 381.40 on Thursday, up 0.28 percent from the previous closing price.

The MWPL for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals stood at 93.4 percent today with OI reported by Trendlyne at 6.8 million. It was down 0.9 percent from the previous session. The stock was trading at Rs 658 on Thursday, up 0.50 percent from the previous closing price.

The MWPL for LIC Housing Finance stood at 87.3 percent today with OI reported by Trendlyne at 19.9 million. It was down 5.5 percent from the previous session. The stock was trading at Rs 366.65 on Thursday, down 1.03 percent from the previous closing price.

The MWPL for Manappuram Finance stood at 95.2 percent today with OI reported by Trendlyne at 44.9 million. It was down 5.5 percent from the previous session. The stock was trading at Rs 112.75 on Thursday, up 0.99 percent from the previous closing price.

The MWPL for PNB stood at 82.6 percent today with OI reported by Trendlyne at 216.3 million. It was down 0.9 percent from the previous session. The stock was trading at Rs 49.55 on Thursday, up 0.51 percent from the previous closing price.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, according to NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said.

"Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE said.