English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsF&O Ban: PNB, Manappuram Finance, Balrampur Chini among 7 stocks under trading ban today

F&O Ban: PNB, Manappuram Finance, Balrampur Chini among 7 stocks under trading ban today

F&O Ban: PNB, Manappuram Finance, Balrampur Chini among 7 stocks under trading ban today
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 18, 2023 1:04:31 PM IST (Updated)

Stocks are under the F&O ban for trade today include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Punjab National Bank

As many as seven stocks — Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BALRAMCHIN), Delta Corp Ltd (DELTACORP), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), LIC Housing Finance (LICHSGFIN), Manappuram Finance (MANAPPURAM), and Punjab National Bank (PNB) — are under the F&O ban for trade on Thursday. The banned stocks, however, will be available for trading in the cash market.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Future & Options (F&O) contracts of any stock enter the ban period when the open interest (OI) on it crosses 95 percent of the market-wide positions limits or MWPL. The ban on it is reversed only if the OI falls below 80 percent.
ALSO READ: Vedanta shares gain as mining giant may declare 1st interim dividend on May 22, fixes record date
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X