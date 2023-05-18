Stocks are under the F&O ban for trade today include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Punjab National Bank

As many as seven stocks — Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BALRAMCHIN), Delta Corp Ltd (DELTACORP), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), LIC Housing Finance (LICHSGFIN), Manappuram Finance (MANAPPURAM), and Punjab National Bank (PNB) — are under the F&O ban for trade on Thursday. The banned stocks, however, will be available for trading in the cash market.

The Future & Options (F&O) contracts of any stock enter the ban period when the open interest (OI) on it crosses 95 percent of the market-wide positions limits or MWPL. The ban on it is reversed only if the OI falls below 80 percent.