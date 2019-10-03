Future Consumer slips 8% after Morgan Stanley slashes target price by 65%
Updated : October 03, 2019 10:59 AM IST
Future Consumer fell as much as 8.5 percent to its 52-week low of Rs 23.60 per share on the BSE.
Morgan Stanley argues that sustained current high capital employed will impact FCL's near-term earnings growth and, more importantly, innovation capability.
One of the defining characteristics of FMCG companies operating in India is a high return on equity/capital employed, the brokerage explained.
