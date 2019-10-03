Future Consumer slips 8% after Morgan Stanley slashes target price by 65%

Future Consumer (FCL) shed more than 8 percent to its 52-week low on Thursday after global brokerage Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight' and cut its target to Rs 28 from Rs 82 per share.

Morgan Stanley said that although the company is progressing well with strong consumer acceptance for brands and improving profitability, elevated working capital forced it to re-evaluate the valuation benchmark.

The stock fell as much as 8.5 percent to its 52-week low of Rs 23.60 per share on the BSE. At 9:58 am, the stock was trading 3 percent lower at Rs 24.5 as compared to 0.3 percent or 123 points fall in the BSE Sensex at 38,182.

One of the defining characteristics of FMCG companies operating in India is a high return on equity/capital employed, the brokerage said. With a fragmented retail landscape, large FMCG companies operate on near-zero or even negative working capital cycles and consequent low capital employed in the business, it explained.

The brokerage argues that sustained current high capital employed will impact FCL's near-term earnings growth and, more importantly, innovation capability.

It further said that the sharp 73 percent and 38 percent cuts in FY20 and FY21 EPS estimates (off a low base) reflect lower revenue growth, weaker absorption of fixed costs and higher interest costs.

The brokerage has pegged three scenarios for the stock — bull, base, and bear case.

In the bull case scenario, the price target for the stock has been increased to Rs 89 on faster store expansion by FRL, higher contribution of FCL brands in group FMCG sales, higher operating efficiencies.

In the base case scenario, the price target is pegged at Rs 28 per share in case the FCL brands perform well, operating efficiencies increase.

Finally, in the bear case scenario, the target price has been reduced to Rs 20 per share. This scenario is in case the company's small-format strategy fails.

