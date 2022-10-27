Homemarket news

Fusion Microfinance IPO to open on November 2

Fusion Microfinance IPO to open on November 2

2 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

Mini

The Fusion Microfinance IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer of sale of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The initial share sale of microlender Fusion Microfinance, backed by global private equity major Warburg Pincus, will open for public subscription on November 2.

Recommended Articles

View All

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

IST4 Min(s) Read

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 4. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 1, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer of sale of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
Those selling shares in the OFS are — Devesh Sachdev, Mini Sachdev, Honey Rose Investment Ltd, Creation Investments Fusion, LLC, Oikocredit Ecumenical Development Co-operative Society U.A and Global Financial Inclusion Fund.
Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base of the microfinance firm.
The New Delhi-headquartered microfinance company provides financial services to underserved women across India to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities.  The company uses the joint liability group (JLG) model, developed by Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, to give loans of up to Rs 50,000.
In December 2018, Warburg had invested Rs 520 crore in the company, which achieved a 45 percent growth in assets under management in 2018-19 and had an outstanding portfolio of Rs 3,350 crore as of December 2019.
ICICI Securities, CLSA India, JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue.
Also Read: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Initial Public OfferingIPO

Previous Article

Hindustan Copper pays Rs 74-crore dividend to govt for FY22

Next Article

Trade setup for Oct 28: As Nifty enters November F&O series, more upside on the cards as long as it holds 17,625