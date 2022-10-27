    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Fusion Microfinance IPO to open on November 2

    Fusion Microfinance IPO to open on November 2

    Fusion Microfinance IPO to open on November 2
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Fusion Microfinance IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer of sale of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

    The initial share sale of microlender Fusion Microfinance, backed by global private equity major Warburg Pincus, will open for public subscription on November 2.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 4. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 1, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
    The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer of sale of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
    Those selling shares in the OFS are — Devesh Sachdev, Mini Sachdev, Honey Rose Investment Ltd, Creation Investments Fusion, LLC, Oikocredit Ecumenical Development Co-operative Society U.A and Global Financial Inclusion Fund.
    Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base of the microfinance firm.
    The New Delhi-headquartered microfinance company provides financial services to underserved women across India to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities.  The company uses the joint liability group (JLG) model, developed by Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, to give loans of up to Rs 50,000.
    In December 2018, Warburg had invested Rs 520 crore in the company, which achieved a 45 percent growth in assets under management in 2018-19 and had an outstanding portfolio of Rs 3,350 crore as of December 2019.
    ICICI Securities, CLSA India, JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the merchant bankers to the issue.
    Also Read: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Initial Public OfferingIPO

    Previous Article

    Hindustan Copper pays Rs 74-crore dividend to govt for FY22

    Next Article

    Trade setup for Oct 28: As Nifty enters November F&O series, more upside on the cards as long as it holds 17,625

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng