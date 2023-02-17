homemarket NewsFTSE Semi Annual Review: IDBI Bank, Kotak, Patanjali Foods added to All World Index

FTSE Semi Annual Review: IDBI Bank, Kotak, Patanjali Foods added to All World Index

1 Min(s) Read

By Vivek Iyer  Feb 17, 2023 5:01:53 PM IST (Updated)

While some stocks have seen move from smallcap to midcap, there have been some additions to the smallcap index as well.

IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Patanjali Foods will be the additions to FTSE All World index, as per the semi-annual index review announcement.

Recommended Articles

View All

BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Additionally, stocks like APL Apollo Tubes, Indian Bank, Solar Industries, Supreme Industries and Vedant Fashion will see migration from small cap to midcap.
Here are the stocks that have also been added to the FTSE Small Cap Index:
  • Allcargo Logistics
  • Bharat Dynamics
  • Cera Sanitaryware
  • Craftsman Automation
  • Go Fashion
  • GSFC
  • IRB InvIT
  • JP Power Ventures
  • Jindal Stainless
  • Jindal Stainless Hisar
  • JK Paper
  • Kalyan Jewellers
  • RHI Magnesita
  • Sapphire Foods
  • Triveni Turbine
    • The FTSE All-World Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of the largecap and midcap stocks and covers 90-95 percent of the investible market capitalisation.
    The index constituents are categorised in accordance with the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), the global standard for industry sector analysis.
    (Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
    First Published: Feb 17, 2023 4:27 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Market mood remains subdued, local and global cues unsupportive

    Next Article

    Adani Enterprises, Minda Corp, Larsen & Toubro and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 17