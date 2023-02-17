FTSE Semi Annual Review: IDBI Bank, Kotak, Patanjali Foods added to All World Index

While some stocks have seen move from smallcap to midcap, there have been some additions to the smallcap index as well.

IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Patanjali Foods will be the additions to FTSE All World index, as per the semi-annual index review announcement.

Additionally, stocks like APL Apollo Tubes, Indian Bank, Solar Industries, Supreme Industries and Vedant Fashion will see migration from small cap to midcap.

Here are the stocks that have also been added to the FTSE Small Cap Index:

Allcargo Logistics

Bharat Dynamics

Cera Sanitaryware

Craftsman Automation

Go Fashion

GSFC

IRB InvIT

JP Power Ventures

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless Hisar

JK Paper

Kalyan Jewellers

RHI Magnesita

Sapphire Foods

Triveni Turbine

The FTSE All-World Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of the largecap and midcap stocks and covers 90-95 percent of the investible market capitalisation.

The index constituents are categorised in accordance with the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), the global standard for industry sector analysis.