homemarket NewsFTSE Russell postpones adding India to its EM Government Bond Index

FTSE Russell postpones adding India to its EM Government Bond Index

2 Min(s) Read

By Sudarshan Kumar  Mar 31, 2023 8:28:54 AM IST (Published)

India's inclusion in the FTSE EMGBI could bring in substantial foreign investment into the country's bond market, which could boost economic growth and development.

India will remain on the FTSE Fixed Income Country Classification Watch List for the potential reclassification of its Market Accessibility Level from 0 to 1, and for consideration for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI).

Recommended Articles

View All

Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies

Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


In March 2021, FTSE had added India to the FTSE Fixed Income Country Classification Watch List for the potential reclassification of its Market Accessibility Level.
The FTSE Russell has taken note of feedback from international investors regarding areas for improvement in India's market accessibility level, including the efficiency of Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) registration, operational issues related to the settlement cycle, trade matching, and the tax clearance process.
FTSE Russell will continue to engage with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and seek feedback from market participants on their practical experiences of the evolution of the market structure.
The potential reclassification of India's Market Accessibility Level and its inclusion in the FTSE EMGBI could have significant implications for India's bond market and the country's standing among global investors.
The decision to keep India on the watch list indicates that there is still work to be done to improve the market accessibility level and address the concerns of international investors.
Bond traders though were not expecting the inclusion of India in this review after government seemed to cool on the idea amid global market volatility.
“India shouldn’t be looking at inclusion at the current juncture given the global situation”, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said in February.
India's inclusion in the FTSE EMGBI could bring in substantial foreign investment into the country's bond market, which could boost economic growth and development.
The RBI's efforts to improve market infrastructure and investor confidence could go a long way in ensuring India's inclusion in the index and improving the country's overall financial standing on the global stage.
Also Read: Exclusive: Jamie Dimon wants India to fight for its inclusion in the bond index
For inclusion in the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI), FTSE Russell has kept South Korea and Switzerland on the watchlist.
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FTSEFTSE RussellRBI

Previous Article

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open in the green

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 31