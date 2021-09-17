FTSE rejig effective from today: Adani Transmission likely be biggest gainer

FTSE rebalancing is effective from today. The biggest gainer in terms of inflows is likely to be Adani Transmission. The inflows could stand at $185 million which is about 71 times its average daily volumes. The reason for the same is that now, Adani Transmission has gotten inside FTSE rebalance. The stock has doubled in the last two months.

Some of the other notable stocks where one is likely to see an increase in the float or an increase in the weightage are Reliance Industries, inflows are expected to be close to $157 million, HDFC Life, Max Financial, Laurus Labs, L&T Technology in the IT pack, and a couple of smallcaps like Polycab.

The decline in the weightage is mostly in the IT names like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as well as HDFC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). These are the stocks where one could see some decline but it is not significant in terms of outflows.

Watch the accompanying video for CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.