FTSE, Sensex rebalancing to take place on Friday - Here are the changes expected

By Vivek Iyer  Jun 15, 2023 3:28:46 PM IST (Published)

Medanta will be included in the FTSE All Cap Index and is likely to see inflows of $8.1 million. Piramal Pharma is the other inclusion in the FTSE All Cap Index, and can see inflows of $11.1 million.

The FTSE index as well as the Sensex will see rebalancing taking place on Friday, June 16, which will result in some inflows during the session.

India is likely to receive net inflows of nearly $250 million to $270 million courtesy of the FTSE rebalancing.
Some stocks that need to be kept on the radar due to the changes include Medanta or Global Health. The stock will be included in the FTSE All Cap Index and is likely to see inflows of $8.1 million. Piramal Pharma is the other inclusion in the FTSE All Cap Index, and can see inflows of $11.1 million.
Among stocks already part of the FTSE All Cap Index, which will see an increase in weightage include Wipro, Punjab National Bank, as well as Varun Beverages. The bottling company started trading ex-stock split from Thursday.
Minor weight increases can also been seen in stocks like Samvardhana Motherson, Godrej Properties, ONGC, Solar Industries, along with Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises.
The 30-stock Sensex will also see some rebalancing tomorrow. While both of these events are quite insignificant compared to the MSCI flows, but the Sensex would see some inflows coming for some of the big names. Both HDFC and HDFC Bank will see some inflows on Friday, while some outflows will be seen in IT names like Infosys as well as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
For more details, watch the accompanying video
