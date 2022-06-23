Homemarket news

From Titan, India Cements to IDFC, star investors' favourite stocks lost one fourth of their value in just 3 months



By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Some of the stocks owned by star investors such as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Mukul Agrawal and Ashish Dhawan have corrected up to one fourth of their value in the recent sell-off. Is it a good time to get a slice of their success in your portfolio? Here's what analysts recommend.

The bulls are still reluctant to take charge of Dalal Street since the recent sell-off, which took away more than seven percent of the Nifty50's value. During this period, some of the stocks owned by star investors including the big bull — Rakesh Jhunjhunwala — have corrected up to 10 percent during this period.
Some of these stocks have lost one fourth of their value in just three months.
Does it make it an opportune time to add some of these names to your portfolio?
The market has been within kissing distance of bear territory for much of the past few weeks. Even in the six-day-long sell-off till June 17 — which took away nearly 1,200 points from the Nifty50 index, stocks such as Titan, Tata Motors, Trent, Quess and Radico Khaitan have lost 3-10 percent of their value.
StockReturn 
One monthThree monthsSix months
Titan-5.6%-25%-19.6%
Tata Motors-6.8%-8.2%-18.5
Star Health-19.4%-8.9%-24%
VST Industries-8.3%-3.3%-6.8%
India% Cements-12.6%-26.6%-19.9%
IDFC-11.7%-26.6%-29.2%
Quess-4.4%8.6%-27.9%
Radico Khaitan-3.9%-16.9%-35.8%
Intellect Design-2%-23.4%-17%
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Titan, Tata Motors and Star Health fell up to 11.5 percent during the six-day period.
At the end of March 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife  Rekha Jhunjhunwala held a 5.05 percent stake in Titan and 11.29 percent in Star Health. The big bull held a 1.21 percent interest in Tata Motors.
Here's what brokerages make of the three stocks:
StockBrokerageRatingTarget price
TitanGeojitHold2,330
TitanMotilal OswalBuy2,900
TitanHDFC SecuritiesSell1,750
Tata MotorsMotilal OswalBuy485
Tata MotorsPrabhudas LilladherBuy372
Tata MotorsHDFC SecuritiesReduce398
Star HealthICICI DirectBuy825
Star HealthMotilal OswalBuy840
Radhakishan Damani
Damani owns retail chain-operator Avenue Supermarts (DMart).
StockRadhakishan Damani stake 
VST Industries1.63%
India Cements11.34%
DMart34.3%
ICICI Direct has a 'buy' call on DMart with a target price of Rs 4,530, which implies an upside of almost 30 percent from Wednesday's closing price.
StockBrokerageRatingTarget price
VST IndustriesICICI DirectHold3,425
India CementsMotilal OswalNeutral155
DMartHDFC SecuritiesSell2,500
DMartICICI DirectBuy4,530
Ashish Dhawan
StockAshish Dhawan stake 
IDFC3.51%
Quess Corp1.86%
Mukul Agrawal
StockMukul Agrawal stake 
Radico Khaitan1.05%
Intellect Design Arena1.75%
The process of replicating the portfolio of more successful investors or fund managers is known as portfolio cloning.
