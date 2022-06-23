From Titan, India Cements to IDFC, star investors' favourite stocks lost one fourth of their value in just 3 months

The bulls are still reluctant to take charge of Dalal Street since the recent sell-off, which took away more than seven percent of the Nifty50's value. During this period, some of the stocks owned by star investors including the big bull — Rakesh Jhunjhunwala — have corrected up to 10 percent during this period.

Some of these stocks have lost one fourth of their value in just three months.

Does it make it an opportune time to add some of these names to your portfolio?

The market has been within kissing distance of bear territory for much of the past few weeks. Even in the six-day-long sell-off till June 17 — which took away nearly 1,200 points from the Nifty50 index, stocks such as Titan, Tata Motors, Trent, Quess and Radico Khaitan have lost 3-10 percent of their value.

Stock Return One month Three months Six months Titan -5.6% -25% -19.6% Tata Motors -6.8% -8.2% -18.5 Star Health -19.4% -8.9% -24% VST Industries -8.3% -3.3% -6.8% India% Cements -12.6% -26.6% -19.9% IDFC -11.7% -26.6% -29.2% Quess -4.4% 8.6% -27.9% Radico Khaitan -3.9% -16.9% -35.8% Intellect Design -2% -23.4% -17%

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Titan, Tata Motors and Star Health fell up to 11.5 percent during the six-day period.

At the end of March 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held a 5.05 percent stake in Titan and 11.29 percent in Star Health. The big bull held a 1.21 percent interest in Tata Motors.

Here's what brokerages make of the three stocks:

Stock Brokerage Rating Target price Titan Geojit Hold 2,330 Titan Motilal Oswal Buy 2,900 Titan HDFC Securities Sell 1,750 Tata Motors Motilal Oswal Buy 485 Tata Motors Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 372 Tata Motors HDFC Securities Reduce 398 Star Health ICICI Direct Buy 825 Star Health Motilal Oswal Buy 840

Radhakishan Damani

Damani owns retail chain-operator Avenue Supermarts (DMart).

Stock Radhakishan Damani stake VST Industries 1.63% India Cements 11.34% DMart 34.3%

ICICI Direct has a 'buy' call on DMart with a target price of Rs 4,530, which implies an upside of almost 30 percent from Wednesday's closing price.

Stock Brokerage Rating Target price VST Industries ICICI Direct Hold 3,425 India Cements Motilal Oswal Neutral 155 DMart HDFC Securities Sell 2,500 DMart ICICI Direct Buy 4,530

Ashish Dhawan

Stock Ashish Dhawan stake IDFC 3.51% Quess Corp 1.86%

Mukul Agrawal

Stock Mukul Agrawal stake Radico Khaitan 1.05% Intellect Design Arena 1.75%

The process of replicating the portfolio of more successful investors or fund managers is known as portfolio cloning.