From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

Updated : October 07, 2019 01:00 PM IST

The stock price has more than halved since hitting its 52-week high of Rs 119.20 on May 27, 2019.
To put in perspective, a Rs 1 lakh invested in the firm on May 27 would have been reduced to Rs 43,000 currently.
The stoppage of work in Andhra Pradesh took a toll on the firm's financial performance in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
