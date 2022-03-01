From LPG to jet fuel, key changes that come into force from March 1

Businesses have to account for two important price changes from March 1, 2022. Effective Tuesday, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), as well as commercial LPG cylinders, has been increased.

For domestic flights, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF)-- or jet fuel -- was increased by Rs 3010.9 per kilolitre each in Delhi and Mumbai.

After the revision, the price of jet fuel stands at Rs 93,530.7 per kilolitre in the national capital Delhi.

Jet fuel price for domestic airlines (with effect from March 1, 2022)

City Price (in rupees/Kl) Delhi 93,530.66 Kolkata 97,899.58 Mumbai 91,998.08 Chennai 96,478.40

Source: Indian Oil Corp

Jet fuel price for domestic airlines on international run

City Price (in dollars/Kl) Delhi 930.77 Kolkata 969.29 Mumbai 924.13 Chennai 924.42

Source: Indian Oil Corp

Also with effect from today, the price of commercial LPG cylinders of 19 kg was raised by Rs 105 in the national capital to Rs

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel rates were left unchanged. In Delhi, consumers pay Rs 95.41 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.67 a litre for diesel.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43

Source: Indian Oil Corp

State-run oil retailers Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, which review the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, have kept the rates on hold for more than 100 days. Any changes in petrol and diesel rates are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.