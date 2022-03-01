0

From LPG to jet fuel, key changes that come into force from March 1

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The price of aviation turbine fuel as well as commercial LPG cylinders has been raised from March 1, 2022. Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged for more than 100 days.

Businesses have to account for two important price changes from March 1, 2022. Effective Tuesday, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), as well as commercial LPG cylinders, has been increased.
For domestic flights, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF)-- or jet fuel -- was increased by Rs 3010.9 per kilolitre each in Delhi and Mumbai.
After the revision, the price of jet fuel stands at Rs 93,530.7 per kilolitre in the national capital Delhi.
Jet fuel price for domestic airlines (with effect from March 1, 2022)
CityPrice (in rupees/Kl)
Delhi93,530.66
Kolkata97,899.58
Mumbai91,998.08
Chennai96,478.40
Source: Indian Oil Corp
Jet fuel price for domestic airlines on international run
CityPrice (in dollars/Kl)
Delhi930.77
Kolkata969.29
Mumbai924.13
Chennai924.42
Source: Indian Oil Corp
Also with effect from today, the price of commercial LPG cylinders of 19 kg was raised by Rs 105 in the national capital to Rs 2,012.
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel rates were left unchanged. In Delhi, consumers pay Rs 95.41 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.67 a litre for diesel.
Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):
CityPetrolDiesel
Delhi95.4186.67
Kolkata104.6789.79
Mumbai109.9894.14
Chennai101.4091.43
Source: Indian Oil Corp
State-run oil retailers Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, which review the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, have kept the rates on hold for more than 100 days. Any changes in petrol and diesel rates are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.
