Freshworks' Mathrubootham and Garg of Eka Software launch VC fund 'Together'; Kunal Shah, Gaurav Munjal among LPs

Girish Mathrubootham, the founder and CEO of SaaS company Freshworks and Manav Garg, founder and CEO of cloud platform Eka Software have launched a venture capital fund—Together— with a corpus of $85 million that has seen participation from leading tech entrepreneurs such as Kunal Shah of Cred, Ritesh Arora of BrowserStack and Gaurav Munjal from Unacademy, to back new-age startups that can go global out of India.

"Together is India's first operator-led fund. The fund is not meant to provide money alone," Mathrubootham told CNBC TV 18.

"The idea of 'Together' is to bring the whole ecosystem together to find the Olympic startup champions who can build global companies out of India. We are bringing together a network of 150 founders and operators from successful companies from India and around the world to offer contextual help and help founders scale better and find product-market fit faster," he added,

The fund has seen participation from institutional funds, venture capitalists and tech entrepreneurs as well as professionals such as chief marketing officers and chief technology officers.

Together has already invested in seven startups, some of which are in the areas of digital health, fintech SaaS, companies build development tools and API infrastructure etc.

"Given our operating experience, SaaS will be one of the biggest categories of investment. Indian SaaS has the potential to create $1 trillion in value. But we are keeping our options open to back companies in edtech and fintech," Mathrubootham said.

Together will invest anywhere between $2,50,000 to $3 million in each portfolio startup.

Mathrubootham, who has invested in over 60 startups as an angel investor, said that all his future investments will now be routed through Together.

Mathrubootham and Garg have put in under 10 percent of the fund size, with Garg adding that they could dilute more to accommodate more investors.

Along with the duo, the fund also Shubham Gupta, who was until recently leading SaaS investments at Matrix Partners, as well as Avinash Raghava, who has worked across organizations such as NASSCOM, iSPIRT and SaaSBOOMi. ​