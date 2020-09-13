  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Business

FPIs turn net sellers in September, pull out Rs 2,038 crore so far

Updated : September 13, 2020 06:30 PM IST

According to the depositories data, a net Rs 3,510 crore was withdrawn from equities, while Rs 1,472 crore was pumped into debts by FPIs between September 1-11.
The recent net outflows could also be attributed to profit-booking by FPIs on the back of surge in the Indian equity markets, he added.
FPIs turn net sellers in September, pull out Rs 2,038 crore so far

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement