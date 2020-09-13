Business FPIs turn net sellers in September, pull out Rs 2,038 crore so far Updated : September 13, 2020 06:30 PM IST According to the depositories data, a net Rs 3,510 crore was withdrawn from equities, while Rs 1,472 crore was pumped into debts by FPIs between September 1-11. The recent net outflows could also be attributed to profit-booking by FPIs on the back of surge in the Indian equity markets, he added. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply