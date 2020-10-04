Market FPIs turn net sellers after 3 months in September; pull out Rs 3,419 crore Updated : October 04, 2020 12:02 PM IST FPIs had been net buyers in Indian markets in the three straight months to August. They had invested Rs 46,532 crore in August, Rs 3,301 crore in July and Rs 24,053 crore in June on net basis. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) adopted a cautious stance ahead of the US presidential election and renewed fears due to rising COVID-19 cases. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.