  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

FPIs turn net sellers after 3 months in September; pull out Rs 3,419 crore

Updated : October 04, 2020 12:02 PM IST

FPIs had been net buyers in Indian markets in the three straight months to August.
They had invested Rs 46,532 crore in August, Rs 3,301 crore in July and Rs 24,053 crore in June on net basis.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) adopted a cautious stance ahead of the US presidential election and renewed fears due to rising COVID-19 cases.
FPIs turn net sellers after 3 months in September; pull out Rs 3,419 crore

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Lufthansa’s Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years through attrition

Lufthansa’s Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts over two years through attrition

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Government says subsidies won't help boost exports; need to focus on quality, scale to meet $1 trillion goal

Government says subsidies won't help boost exports; need to focus on quality, scale to meet $1 trillion goal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement