Market FPIs turn net buyers in October, invest Rs 22,033 crore into Indian markets Updated : November 01, 2020 03:00 PM IST Total investment on a net basis stood at Rs 22,033 crore in October. In September, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 3,419 crore. US elections, uncertainty over a US stimulus deal and worries about rising COVID-19 cases in several parts of Europe and US could turn investors risk-averse.