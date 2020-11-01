  • SENSEX
FPIs turn net buyers in October, invest Rs 22,033 crore into Indian markets

Updated : November 01, 2020 03:00 PM IST

Total investment on a net basis stood at Rs 22,033 crore in October.
In September, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 3,419 crore.
US elections, uncertainty over a US stimulus deal and worries about rising COVID-19 cases in several parts of Europe and US could turn investors risk-averse.
