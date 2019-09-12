Market

FPIs turn buyers for the first time in September

Updated : September 12, 2019 06:46 AM IST

On Wednesday, FPIs bought Rs 266.89 crore worth of stocks while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 1,132.42 crore worth.

The outflow had steadily declined from Rs 2,016.20 crore at the start of the month, down to Rs 188.08 crore on September 9.