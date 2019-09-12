Market
FPIs turn buyers for the first time in September
Updated : September 12, 2019 06:46 AM IST
On Wednesday, FPIs bought Rs 266.89 crore worth of stocks while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 1,132.42 crore worth.
The outflow had steadily declined from Rs 2,016.20 crore at the start of the month, down to Rs 188.08 crore on September 9.
India Ratings and Research earlier in the month said it expects headwinds to foreign portfolio investment flows into India to continue over the near-to-medium term.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more