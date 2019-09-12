#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

FPIs turn buyers for the first time in September

Updated : September 12, 2019 06:46 AM IST

On Wednesday, FPIs bought Rs 266.89 crore worth of stocks while Domestic Institutional Investors bought Rs 1,132.42 crore worth.
The outflow had steadily declined from Rs 2,016.20 crore at the start of the month, down to Rs 188.08 crore on September 9.
India Ratings and Research earlier in the month said it expects headwinds to foreign portfolio investment flows into India to continue over the near-to-medium term.
FPIs turn buyers for the first time in September
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV